Rep. Gillard calls for removal of John C. Calhoun statue, says it should be in a museum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Recent protests for racial injustice across the country have sparked more calls for the removal of Confederate statues.

Representative Wendell Gilliard is joining that call, saying the John C. Calhoun statue in Marion Square should be brought down and placed in a museum.

He said moving the statue to a museum will ensure Calhoun’s story will continue while this history of enslaved African ancestors will be remembered and creates a level playing field.

“The statue in Marion Square is raised high and sits next to a powerful Jewish memorial and (is) just blocks away from Mother Emanuel where that horrible tragedy occurred five years ago,” he said in a letter Tuesday, referencing the shooting of nine parishioners at the church.

Rep. Gilliard went on to say, “whether the statue pre-dates the Civil War should not matter. What should matter is the fact that Calhoun was the owner of enslaved people and he saw my ancestors as property.”

He plans to bring the topic up when lawmakers reconvene in the House of Representatives.