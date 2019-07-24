Rep. Gilliard, Army Corps and DHEC to discuss development of Gadsden Creek

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The fight continues to protect Gadsden Creek in downtown Charleston.

On Wednesday, State Representative Wendell Gilliard, who represents Charleston, will host a meeting with the Army Corps of Engineers and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

They will discuss a developer’s application to fill nearly three acres of that creek on Hagood Avenue.

A group working to fight that potential development said that creek is vital to combating flooding and protecting the community from storm damage.

“I think what people need to understand is that more development in this area, and more importantly filling this creek, creates an urgent issue with flooding,” said Tamika Gadsden, a member of Friends of Gadsden Creek.

Earlier this month, Rep. Gilliard wrote a letter to the director of DHEC, Dr. Rick Toomey, asking the agency not to let the developer fill in the creek and argues that it would “further destroy the pristine beauty of our wetlands.”

“I know that the creek is also a natural absorption system and helps with the flooding in a flood-prone area! To fill this creek in, would just compound the problem,” he wrote. “As you know, we also have the surrounding communities and schools in that area and we must maintain a quality of life for all of those citizens!”

The meeting is open to the public and begins at 1:00 p.m. inside North Charleston City Hall.