Rep. Gilliard: Low-frequency radio channel could have helped warn about Lanxess chemical leak

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A low-frequency radio channel is at the center of letters between State Representative Wendell Gilliard and the City of Charleston regarding the Lanxess facility.

Rep. Gilliard wrote a letter to Mayor John Tecklenburg after visiting the Lanxess plant this month.

He claims the channel would have helped inform employees about a chlorine leak that happened at the plant back in May.

The facility experienced another chemical leak earlier this month.

In the letter, Rep. Gilliard said the Rosemont Community wants to help re-establish using that low-frequency radio channel.

City officials, though, say when Lanxess asked them about the channel in 2019, both the city and county found they could not support it.

A spokesman for the City of Charleston, Jack O’Toole, sent a statement to News 2 saying the city could not support the continued use of this outdated warning system when newer, more effective technologies such as Everbridge and reverse 911 are available, and provide a higher level of protection for our citizens.

“We look forward to working with Rep. Gilliard, the county, and area residents to ensure that Lanxess has the best available tools to provide critical information to our citizens in any emergency situation,” said O’Toole in the statement.