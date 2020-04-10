Rep. Gilliard wants to know what DHEC is doing to support SC’s African American communities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry lawmaker wants to know what state health officials are doing to reach out to the African American communities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

State Rep. Wendell Gillard on Friday sent a letter to the director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Rick Toomey, asking for the department to provide him with details about how they are reaching out to the African American communities, including rural areas.

He said statistics show these areas are the most impacted by the novel coronavirus.

“I want to ensure that everyone in all communities are allotted services that they are desperately in need of,” he said in the letter to DHEC. “Especially those that have been impacted by COVID-19 the most.”

Rep. Gilliard went on to say he appreciated all of work Toomey and the agency is doing for the state during the pandemic.