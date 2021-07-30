Rep. Jim Clyburn secures over $40M for SC community project funding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – United States House of Representatives Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) on Friday announced that he has secured over $40M in funding for community projects in South Carolina’s Sixth Congressional District as part of the House-Passed appropriations package.
$19,785,000 would go towards a water infrastructure project on the Orangeburg-Berkeley Reach, which will provide water to areas in Orangeburg and Berkeley Counties in the Camp Hall area.
Impacts to the Lowcountry would include
- $3,000,000 towards the Greater St. George Wastewater Project, which would place three new water pumps and a new force main to extend wastewater infrastructure in Dorchester County.
- $2,883,469 towards the proposed Murdaugh Center Project, which would construct a “comprehensive hub senior center” in Downtown Kingstree.
- $3,000,000 towards the Rehabilitation of the S.H. Kress building in Downtown Orangeburg, which will be used by Claflin University.
Other notable funding includes:
- $5.83M for community health centers.
- $907M for rural broadband
- $20M for legal assistance for tenants facing eviction
Click here for a full breakdown.