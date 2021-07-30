Rep. Jim Clyburn secures over $40M for SC community project funding

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 22: Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) speaks during a news conference to discuss an upcoming House vote regarding statues on Capitol Hill on July 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. House Democrats have introduced a bill that would replace the bust of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger B. Taney in the Old Supreme Court Chamber at the U.S. Capitol with one of former Justice Thurgood Marshall. Taney was the author of the 1857 Dred Scott decision that declared African Americans couldn’t be citizens. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – United States House of Representatives Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) on Friday announced that he has secured over $40M in funding for community projects in South Carolina’s Sixth Congressional District as part of the House-Passed appropriations package.

$19,785,000 would go towards a water infrastructure project on the Orangeburg-Berkeley Reach, which will provide water to areas in Orangeburg and Berkeley Counties in the Camp Hall area.

Impacts to the Lowcountry would include

$3,000,000 towards the Greater St. George Wastewater Project, which would place three new water pumps and a new force main to extend wastewater infrastructure in Dorchester County.

$2,883,469 towards the proposed Murdaugh Center Project, which would construct a “comprehensive hub senior center” in Downtown Kingstree.

$3,000,000 towards the Rehabilitation of the S.H. Kress building in Downtown Orangeburg, which will be used by Claflin University.

Other notable funding includes:

$5.83M for community health centers.

$907M for rural broadband

$20M for legal assistance for tenants facing eviction

