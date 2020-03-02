Rep. Joe Cunningham announces second Congressional Art Competition

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Joe Cunningham is hosting his second Congressional Art Competition for high school students in his district (SC-01).

The competition is part of the nationwide Artistic Discovery Contest, sponsored by members of the House of Representatives.

All participants in the local competition will be invited to a reception, along with their families and teachers.

A panel of “art professionals from the Lowcountry” will choose the winners.

The first-place prize is two round-trip tickets to Washington D.C., where the winner will attend the National Reception. The first, second, and third-place winners will have their pieces displayed in the U.S. Capitol, and Rep. Cunningham’s Mount Pleasant and Beaufort offices, respectively.

Cunningham said that he looks forward to “recognizing the talents of young Lowcountry artists and [encourages] all high schools in the district to participate.”

The deadline to enter pieces is April 29, 2020.

More information about participation requirements can be found by clicking here.