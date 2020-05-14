Rep. Joe Cunningham ranked most bipartisan freshman House Member

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Joe Cunningham (D) was ranked by the Lugar Center as the most bipartisan freshman Representative, and one of the most bipartisan members of Congress overall.

The rankings were based on “how often each Member of Congress works across party lines,” according to the Lugar Center.

Cunningham has introduced multiple pieces of bipartisan legislation, including the VA Tele-Hearing Modernization Act, the Coastal and Marine Economies Protection Act, the VA Community Infrastructure Act, the CLAY Act, the Keeping Our Promises Act, the VA Emergency Transportation Act, and the Climate-Ready Fisheries Act of 2019.

Cunningham said that “our government works best when both sides can come to the table and work together.” He continued, saying that this ranking was evidence that he has kept his promise to “fight back against political tribalism and always put Lowcountry over party.”