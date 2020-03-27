Rep. Joe Cunningham tests positive for COVID-19, remains in self-quarantine

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Joe Cunningham has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lowcountry Representative entered self-quarantine on March 19th after he learned from the Attending Physician of the U.S. Congress that he had been in contact with a member of Congress who had since tested positive for the virus.

Aside from feeling fine, Cunningham said he has been unable to smell or taste since March 17th, which is a potential symptom of COVID-19.

“I have been in contact with my doctor since I entered self-quarantine,” he said in a news release Friday. “Yesterday, my doctor instructed me to get tested for COVID-19 and following a virtual consultation on MUSC.care, I went to my local testing clinic. Today, I learned that I tested positive.”

Cunningham went on to say, “While my symptoms have begun to improve, I will remain at home until I know it is safe to leave self-quarantine. I will continue to telework from home as Congress conducts its ongoing response to this public health crisis and my office will continue its urgent work of serving the people of the Lowcountry. Just now, the House passed bipartisan legislation that includes provisions I fought for and secured to deliver much-needed relief for South Carolina families and small businesses. I am grateful that my family remains in good health and urge South Carolinians to follow the guidance and recommendations from the CDC and other health experts so that we can recover from this public health threat.”