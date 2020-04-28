Live Now
Rep Joe Cunningham to donate plasma to COVID-19 patients

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, Representative Joe Cunningham will donate convalescent plasma to potentially be used in COVID-19 recovery efforts.

Cunningham was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late March and has since recovered, meaning his “plasma may have antibodies that can help those critically ill from COVID-19.” One plasma donation can help up to four COVID-19 patients.

Emerging research suggests that transfusing antibody rich plasma into critically ill COVID-19 patients can help their bodies fight the virus.

MUSC has performed four successful convalescent plasma transfusions so far.

