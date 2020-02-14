Rep Joe Cunningham visits Turning Leaf Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressman Joe Cunningham spent his Valentine’s Day touring a local non-profit that works to help former inmates re-enter society.

Turning Leaf is a Charleston based organization that uses job placement, education, and behavioral therapy to help “reduce recidivism among formerly incarcerated individuals.”’

Turning Leaf has an 80% success rate among the 60 graduates of the program over the last three and a half years.

Cunningham emphasized the need for programs like Turning Leaf, saying “a critically under-looked and underfunded part of our justice system is making sure that folks have the tools necessary to become self-sufficient, functioning members of the community upon completion of their sentence.”

