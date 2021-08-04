Rep. Nancy Mace buckles up for a ride-along with MPPD

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Congresswoman Nancy Mace participated in a ride-along with the Mt. Pleasant Police Department Wednesday as part of her objective to learn more about police practices.

Mace has been meeting with different law enforcement agencies around the Lowcountry since she was sworn-in in January.

“I think it’s really important that we support our law enforcement and understanding what they have to do on a day-to-day job throughout our community and the Lowcountry. It’s good for me to see it first hand,” said Congresswoman Mace.

Last month, Mace visited Summerville PD headquarters to learn about a new device the department is using called a BolaWrap. According to the product website, the device safely and humanely restrains resisting subjects from a distance without relying on pain compliance tools.

During the MPPD ride-along, Mace asked Officer Clinkscales about day-to-day patrol operations, common types of calls, a rundown of officer’s schedules, staffing at MPPD, and more.

“One of the things I’ve been working on is the mental health crisis we have in this country and the role of law enforcement and the role of mental health counselors,” said Mace. “I’ve been pretty involved with learning what the Lowcountry is doing to help alleviate some of those pain points that we have in our communities.”

The Congresswoman plans to participate in more ride along in the future as well as work with local law enforcement to learn how police interact with communities.