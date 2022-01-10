Rep. Nancy Mace tests positive for breakthrough case of COVID-19

Republican U.S. House candidate Nancy Mace talks to voters at Moultrie Middle School Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Mace is running for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) on Monday announced that she has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Mace previously tested positive in June of 2020. She received her COVID-19 vaccine in April of 2021.

Mace said that she decided to get tested Monday after one of her children tested positive.

She said that she is feeling okay, and her symptoms are more mild than the first time. She will quarantine and work from home while she recovers.

“We are all frustrated with our common enemy, COVID-19,” Mace said.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.