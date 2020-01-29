Report: Female student was assaulted on Baptist Hill High School bus

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a Baptist Hill High School student said she was assaulted on a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

According to an incident report from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to Baptist Hill High School in response to the assault.

The mother of the victim told deputies her daughter was assaulted by multiple girls while attempting to retrieve her cell phone from the bus.

The report states the assault happened on Ethel Post Office Road – the juvenile told authorities she was attempting to get off the school bus when she accidentally bumped into an unknown female student who then started a verbal altercation with her.

According to the report, the juvenile said she realized she left her phone on the bus and put her backpack down and got back on the bus and that is when the argument continued and said that another unknown female who allegedly pushed her.

At that point, the juvenile said she swung at the other student in self-defense and then approximately 4-5 other female students pushed her down and began punching and kicking her.

The victim had multiple strands of hair pulled out, received a knot on the left side of her forehead, a bruised lip, and a small bruise on the right side of her forehead.