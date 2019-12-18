Report: 3 students charged, officer transported to the hospital after a school fight in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A school resource officer was transported to a local hospital and three students were charged following a fight at West Ashley High School on Tuesday.

According to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department, two officers, who were working as school resource officers, observed a disturbance near the school cafeteria early Tuesday morning.

The report states two students began punching each other with closed fists.

Both officers moved in to separate the students when a third stepped in and began to strike one of the other students with a closed fist as well.

All three students were eventually able to be detained by the officers and school staff.

According to the report, the fight caused such a disturbance at least 50 students stopped walking to class and gathered in the hallway where the incident was taking place.

All three juveniles were charged with public disorderly conduct.

One student reportedly sustained an injury to their eye. Another suffered swelling and cuts to their eyes and nose area – both were treated by a school nurse and released to their parents.

A school resource officer who helped break up the fight suffered a laceration to his right elbow and was transported to Roper Hospital for treatment.

There is no word on what caused the fight.