Report: Banners promoting Shadowmoss neighborhood holiday parade stolen

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Who stole banners advertising a neighborhood holiday parade?

Charleston police officers responded to a home on Shadowmoss Parkway after a resident reported three banners advertising an upcoming holiday parade had been stolen.

According to a report, the woman told officers she placed three large banners advertising the parade at three different locations on December 2nd – Burnishwood Road, Murfield Parkway and Highway 61 and the third was placed at Bees Ferry Road and Shadowmoss Parkway.

While driving through the neighborhood that night, she discovered one of the banners was missing. She told them she drove by the two other locations and found them missing as well.

The report states the cost of the banners and supplies was about $168 each.

The woman told police there was occasional petty larceny in her neighborhood and that items are often taken from people’s property without a clear cause.

She also stated that there were many people in the neighborhood that were excited about the upcoming parade and she couldn’t think of anyone who would want to take down the banners.