Report: Barricaded subject threatened to fire gun at Walmart

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who barricaded himself inside a vehicle has been booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center where he is charged with disorderly conduct.

According to an incident report from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, officers were dispatched to assist the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office after being advised a man, later identified as 60-year-old Richard Rushing, made threats of discharging a firearm at a Walmart.

While searching for the suspect, the department received a call complaining about illegal immigrants at Walmart in the Wando Crossing shopping center.

The subject was located in the shopping center parking lot inside a car bearing North Carolina tags.

Authorities say Rushing barricaded himself inside the vehicle for some time. They say he reportedly waved a knife and scissors while refusing to get out.

Rushing eventually came out after the SWAT Team shot tear gas into his vehicle.

Medics transported Rushing to the hospital to be treated before deputies took him to jail.