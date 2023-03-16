CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A bachelorette party planning app has ranked Charleston among the best cities to host bachelorette parties.

According to BACH, Charleston is the fifth most popular destination for bachelorette trips.

Charleston offers a variety of attractions to suit any bride’s taste, ranging from outdoor activities to shopping to night life.

BACH found that some of the most popular group experiences for bachelorette parties include party buses and boats, like many of the local charters and floating tiki bars.

The fastest growing experiences, according to BACH, include drag shows, bottomless brunches, and dinners — all of which Charleston offers plenty.

The bachelorette party industry has a significant impact on the local economy, with the average cost of a party ringing in at around $10,800.

Beating out Charleston for the top four spots were Nashville, Scottsdale, Las Vegas, Miami, and Austin.