Report: Charleston ranks healthiest county in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute recently released nationwide County Health Ratings, which ranks Charleston number one in the state for Health Factors.

The report was based on data by the South Carolina Institute of Medicine and Public Health.

46 counties were ranked in two categories: Health Outcomes and Health Factors.

Health Outcomes looks at length of life and quality of care by measuring premature deaths, poor or fair health, poor physical health days, poor mental health days, and low birthweights.

Health Factors evaluates four categories: Health Behaviors, including tobacco use, diet and exercise, alcohol and drug use, and sexual activity; Clinical Care, including access to care and quality of care; Social and Economic Factors, including education, employment, income, family/social support, and community safety; and Physical Environment, including air and water quality and housing and transit.

Charleston County ranked number one for Health Factors statewide. Dorchester County ranked sixth, Berkeley County ranked eighth, Georgetown County ranked 18, Colleton County ranked 33, and Williamsburg County ranked 41. Allendale County ranked 46.

Charleston County ranked third for Health Outcomes, beat by Beaufort County at number one and York County at number two. Dorchester County ranked fourth, Berkeley County ranked seventh, Georgetown County ranked 24, Colleton County ranked 40, and Williamsburg County 46.

