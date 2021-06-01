Report details DUI arrest of Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin on Saturday was arrested in Berkeley County on charges of driving under the influence (DUI).

According to the incident report, deputies were conducting a traffic checkpoint on County Line Road when Griffin drove through shortly before 8:00 p.m.

The report states that deputies “detected a strong odor of alcohol emanating from the driver’s side window” and asked Griffin how much he had had to drink.

Griffin initially said that he had not been drinking, but after the deputy said that he could smell the alcohol, Griffin said that he only had one drink.

Deputies asked Griffin to pull over and get out of his vehicle. He did, and deputies “continued to detect a strong odor of alcohol emanating from Griffin’s person.” Deputies also reported that Griffin had “blood-shot, glass eyes.”

Griffin declined to perform a standard field sobriety test, at which point he was arrested for DUI.

Griffin also declined to perform a breathalyzer test once he arrived at the detention center.

Dashcam video from the arrest shows Griffin exiting his car, speaking to deputies, then being handcuffed and placed in the back of the patrol car.

Griffin released a statement on Sunday evening proclaiming his innocence.