Report: Employee stole more than $8K before setting fire to gas station

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Mount Pleasant say a Circle K employee stole over $8,000 worth of items and then started fired inside that gas station.

It happened October 24th at the convenience store on North Highway 17.

Fire crews said there were three places where it appeared a fire had been set and there was a bottle of lighter fluid nearby.

After watching the surveillance video, authorities arrested 36-year-old Velmira Starkes on arson charges.

Damage at the gas station totaled more than $9,000.

