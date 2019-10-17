Report: Four post office employees accused of smuggling drugs in N. Charleston

Courtesy of the Charleston County Detention Center. (left to right) Kevin Stephon Jones , Ryan Edward Collins,, Danette Felicia Perry , Shana Allene Brockington

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested four U.S. Postal Service employees on marijuana distribution charges.

According to the affidavit, detectives discovered that the suspects with large amounts of marijuana and edibles.

The court documents stated that the suspects were moving the narcotics through the post office in multiple ways to distribute the drugs.

Kevin Stephen Jones is charged with two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Ryan Edward Collins is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Danette Felicia Perry is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Shana Allene Brockington is charged with two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.