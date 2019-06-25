Report: Lowcountry man charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An affidavit stated that a Lowcountry man was arrested for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor in the second degree.

Between August 2017 and April 2019, Terry Michael Brown performed various forms of the sexual battery over the course of two years, according to the affidavit. The report added that Brown showed the minor poronographic movies on the computer.

Terry Michael Brown was arrested for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2nd Degree and Disseminating Obscene Material to a Minor Under the Age of 18.