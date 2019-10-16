Report: Man admits to consuming 8-10 beers before vehicle collision

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On October 9th, authorities were requested to assist with a possible impaired driver that had been involved in a motor vehicle collision.

According to the incident report, officers made contact with the suspect driver, later identified as Rovilson Rolando Rivera Hernandez, as he was being put in the back of the EMS.

While questioning the driver, he admitted that he consumed 8-10 beers before getting behind the wheel.

The driver of the other vehicle was entrapped and suffering severe injuries, the report added.

Courtesy of the North Charleston Police Department

The incident on October 9th was Rivera Hernandez’s second DUI offense.

At the time of the incident, Rivera Hernandez’s license was suspended due to a previous DUI offense.

Public Information Officer Karley Ash added that at his hearing, he received a $100,000 surety bond for Felony DUI with Great Bodily Injury and a $2,100 bond for Driving Under Suspension.