Report: Man arrested after exposing himself on the West Ashley Greenway

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – On July 6th at approximately 11:50 a.m., authorities responded to the West Ashley Greenway between Mutual Drive and Mcleod Road in reference to a male exposing himself.

The report stated that once on scene they began to patrol the area on foot. Once the suspect noticed the authorities, he pulled his pants up and got onto his bicycle and began riding north on the West Ashley Greenway towards Mutual Drive.

Officers continued to patrol the area near Mutual Drive and the West Ashley Greenway but were unable to locate the suspect. After further investigation, the male was later identified as Tranel Wright.

After authorities spoke to the victims they stated that they recognized Wright from a previous incident on the West Ashley Greenway. Officers were able to notice Wright on his bike at the intersection of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and I-526.

After another pursuit, officers were able to detain him.