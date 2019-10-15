Report: Man arrested for stalking ex-girlfriend at James Island home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On October 14th at approximately 7:57 a.m. officers responded to the 1600 block of Folly Road in reference to a trespassing incident.

The police report stated that the victim was in her apartment at the time of the incident. She stated that her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle was parked outside in the parking lot of the apartment complex and was fearful of him.

When officers arrived on the scene, they observed the white Cadillac as described by the victim. Authorities approached the vehicle and noticed the ex-boyfriend, Robert Alexander sitting in the driver seat smoking a cigarette with the engine turned off.

Alexander informed authorities that he was there to see his ex-girlfriend and that she still had his pet cat and was trying to get it back. The incident report stated that this has been an ongoing situation and that Alexander has been following her to her place of work, her residence and other places throughout the city.

According to the report, authorities were able to pull up two cases of vandalisms and the victim believes these incidents occurred while he was following her around. The victim has several text messages from Alexander ranging from asking her whereabouts to threatening to assault people she knows.

Alexander was placed under arrest and charged with Stalking.