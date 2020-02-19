Report: Man forced to unlock N. Charleston cellphone store; suspects take dozens of iPhones, iPads and other items

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man said he was forced to hand over dozens of iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads and cash in an alleged heist at a cellphone store in North Charleston.

The robbery happened at a T-Mobile store on Rivers Avenue just after 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim, Michael Silvestro, told North Charleston police that after he locked the business up and had returned home for the night, he was approached by a man who told him to get into a car.

According to a police report, Silvestro told police the suspect produced a handgun and demanded that he get into his vehicle and that another man was already in the driver’s seat.

He complied and they began to drive back to the mobile phone store. During the ride, Silvestro said he observed that the men had firearms, but was unable to give a description.

Once at the location, the report stated that the suspects told the victim he “better not play any games because they had been watching the store for two days” and knew he had the keys and a passcode.

The victim told police the driver dropped him and one of the suspects off at the front door and ordered him to open the door, turn off the alarm, and then open the back door. Both suspects put on masks and rubber gloves.

According to the report, the victim gave both suspects 50 iPhones, eight Apple Watches, 15 iPads, and $1,500 in cash. Both then fled out the back door and left in their vehicle.

One of the iPhones was equipped with a tracker that police were able to track to a location in Summerville, however, Summerville PD was not able to make contact with the stolen property.

The 1st suspect is described as a black male, 5’07” and approx. 220 lbs wearing all black and possibly had orange hair. The 2nd suspect is described as a black male, 6’01”, skinny, wearing all black, and may have a two or three-inch goatee and shoulder-length dreads.