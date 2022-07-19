CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies say a man accused of using a stolen U-Haul rental to steal from storage units is in custody.

The theft happened in April when, deputies say, the manager of Extra Space Storage informed officers that two suspects backed a U-Haul truck into the facility’s loading bay to steal items from multiple storage units.

The manager said the suspects used bolt cutters to remove the locks from the storage units, load items on carts, then into the stolen truck.

After reviewing security footage and contacting U-Haul customer service, deputies learned the truck had an Arizona license tag and was rented out of Maryland.

One theft victim estimated about $3,600 worth of items was stolen from his unit, a report read.

CCSO later learned the identity of one suspect, Ronald Sorrell (47), after a Charleston Police Department detective notified the sheriff’s office that Sorrell was tied to another similar theft that happened days before.

Deputies also learned the name of the person the moving truck was rented under after contacting the U-Haul Maryland store.

That person was linked to a fake address and an out-of-service phone number, CCSO said.

Deputies also advised that person about fraudulent credit card charges made in his name after his wallet was stolen.

Sorrell was arrested on several burglary charges.