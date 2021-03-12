REPORTS: Men stole computers from businesses before leading officers in chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – New details were released on Friday regarding an armed robbery and multi-agency pursuit that ended with two suspects arrested.

According to incident reports from the North Charleston Police Department, the two suspects entered several businesses and stole computers during the afternoon of Wednesday, March 11th.

In one of the reports, the suspects entered the Double Tree hotel on International Boulevard and unplugged two computers in the lobby.

An employee approached the men and asked what they were doing, one stated “you don’t want to see, I have a gun.” They finished unplugging the computers and left in a two-door Audi with Florida plates.

Not long after that crime happened, officers responded to the Atlantic on the Avenue Apartments where an employee told police they were on a Zoom meeting in one of the front rooms of the apartment lobby when two men entered and stole a computer.

North Charleston officers then responded to the Highland Exchange Apartments on Hanahan Road where a report states two men entered the main office and walked out with three Apple desktop computers.

The suspect vehicle matched the description of the previous two crimes.

North Charleston Police tried to conduct a traffic stop after later locating the suspect vehicle and a pursuit ensured up Rivers Avenue into Goose Creek. At one point, law enforcement “lost the car,” but they were able to locate it.

The pursuit ended in the Crowfield Subdivision, where two armed suspects were apprehended.