NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A student at Lowcountry Acceleration Academy, a public charter school, was arrested Monday after admitting to bringing a gun on school grounds.

Officers responded to the charter school just after 11:30 a.m. Monday after reports of a student having a gun on campus, according to a report provided by the North Charleston Police Department.

School staff told police that a student, Zhyleke Johnson (18), told her that he had a firearm and left it outside.

“He willfully walked her to where the firearm was on the side of the building at which point they picked up the firearm with a napkin,” the report read. The gun was then placed in the school staff person’s vehicle to keep other students from finding it.

Police then recovered the handgun which was loaded with 10 rounds and one in the chamber. The handgun was also revealed to be stolen out of City of Charleston Police jurisdiction after officers ran a firearm check.

Johnson was detained by school staff and security before officers took him into custody.

He was charged with unlawful carrying and carrying weapons on school property, Charleston County jail records show.