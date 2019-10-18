Report: Uber driver sprays ‘irritant chemical agent’ at passenger, flees scene

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities responded to King Street early Friday morning after a man said an Uber driver sprayed an irritant chemical in his eyes.

According to an incident report, the victim told officers he and a friend were riding in an Uber on King Street when they observed a disturbance on the sidewalk and requested that their driver stop so they could watch.

The report states the Uber driver became agitated and demanded that both passengers exit his vehicle and a verbal argument ensued as both left the vehicle.

While standing on the sidewalk, the victim told police he leaned forward towards the passenger-side window while arguing with the driver, and that is when the driver retrieved a bottle that released a stream of irritant chemical agent – consistent with self-defense spray – into the victim’s eyes.

The report stated the Uber driver then fled in the vehicle.

Officers said the victim had irritated, watery, red eyes and there was also redness around his eyes and face. The victim also stated having trouble seeing and breathing immediately after the assault.

The victim was able to provide the identity of that driver, Jon David Barrett, through the Uber mobile phone app and said he wished to press charges for the assault.