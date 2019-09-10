Report: Wando High School employee assaulted during fight between multiple individuals

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A police report from the Mount Pleasant Police Department shows an employee with Wando High School was assaulted last week during a fight on school grounds.

The report states police and staff members were alerted to the fight near the west end gym on August 30th. When they arrived, several students were seen loitering in the area, but no altercation was observed.

Shortly after, school officials were alerted to a fight in progress at the other end of the school, and as they approached, noticed a large group of students in an area of A hall – teachers began pointing out several students who were involved in the altercation.

The report shows five people were detained, handcuffed and escorted to various offices throughout the school. During which, one student broke away from an officer and struck/slapped the Wando employee with his hand.

Police say none of the students were cooperative as to what lead to the fight, but security video revealed a fight between students in the hall, including one student being slapped in the head with a closed fist multiple times.

One of the students determined not to be directly involved was released to their parents and handled by school administrators.

The remaining students were charged with assault by mob and were released to their parents. The student who assaulted the employee was charged with third-degree assault and battery.

School administrators say they will deal with the students.