Report: Woman abused child, poisoned family dog to spite husband

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston woman has been charged with unlawful conduct to a child following allegations of abuse and that she poisoned and killed the family dog.

According to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department, a forensic interviewer with Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center told authorities that during a DSS report, a juvenile stated Tiffany Priester, 37, was physically abusive and explained that she killed the family dog by poisoning it.

In the report, the juvenile told investigators Priester punched the child in the face, head and chest and hit them with a belt and a plastic hanger.

The child also said she dug her fingernails into his arm, causing injury.

During the same interview, the juvenile also disclosed Priester poisoned the family dog and made the child carry the bowl containing the poison to the dog. The dog later died as a result.

The child said Priester poisoned the dog because “she was mad at her husband.”

Priester was arrested on October 29th without incident. Her bond totaled $250,000.