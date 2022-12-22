CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was arrested Wednesday after getting into a physical altercation with her husband at the Charleston International Airport.

According to the report, Paula Barbour (55) and her husband had just landed in Charleston for a vacation when she saw “several indecent photos” on his phone.

She confronted him, and the argument escalated.

The report states that surveillance video showed Barbour kicking her husband twice, throwing his phone at him, and attempting to hit him in the face.

Barbour was charged with domestic violence, third degree, and taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center. She was released Thursday on a $5,237 bond.