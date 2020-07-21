Report: Woman assisted NCPD in arrest of Tom DiLorenzo shooting suspects

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday released a report detailing the arrest of two juveniles in connection to the shooting death of Tom DiLorenzo.

According to the report, a woman flagged down an NCPD officer around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Stark Lane and Dorchester Road. Two teenage black males, which the officer described as being 6’2″ to 6’3″ were nearby, and the officer said that they made disparaging comments about the woman when he arrived.

The woman, who was “hysterical,” told the officer “it was them,” referring to the two black teens, and that they were the subjects wanted for DiLorenzo’s murder. She advised that she had just left the Charleston Detective Bureau.

As the NCPD officer called the Charleston Detective Bureau to confirm, he kept an eye on the suspects; when he turned his police car around to follow them, the suspects fled on foot.

They were located minutes later in the area of Poplin Avenue, and fled on foot again when officers confronted them. This time, NCPD was able to detain them.

The juveniles were turned over to the Charleston Police Department.