Report: Woman claimed Southern Charm star tried to break into her home

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A 33-year-old woman was arrested last month after claiming a ‘Southern Charm’ star tried to break into her home.

Lara Dawson is charged with filing a false police report after telling police Katheryn Dennis was actively trying to break into her residence on Caitlin’s Way in Mount Pleasant on September 27th.

According to an incident report, Dawson stated Dennis, who she described as a “former friend,” was forcing entry into her residence while she was on the phone with Charleston County dispatch and was adamant that she was observing the attempted break-in as it occurred.

Dawson said she had just returned from a Version store when the so-called break-in was happening.

In the report, Dawson stated that Dennis and another man were in a black Honda SUV with an unknown Texas license plate and that Dennis tried to force entry at the front door – she then stated she observed them go to the rear of the residence and then return to the vehicle and places something in the trunk.

Officers said they could not locate any signs of forced entry to any windows or doors to the home.

The report states Dawson then showed the officers a rear door to the screened-in porch, which they said was still locked from the inside, to show them damage to the door. Officers said it appeared to be pre-existing damage to the lower frame and that the exposed wood appeared to be aged and roughly in the same condition as the rest of the frame.

Dawson was asked to provide a written statement where she clearly identified Katheryn Dennis as the person she observed try to break into the home. She stated Dennis is very familiar to her and that they had been friends since January or February up until a few weeks ago.

Another officer made contact with Ms. Dennis who stated she was at her own home and her location. Her attorney also verified that she had been at his office during the time of the so-called burglary attempt.

Dawson was placed under arrest and charged with filing a false police report. She was later granted a $1,500 personal recognizance bond.