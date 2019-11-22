Report: Woman says she was stalked, propositioned while walking in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman says she was stalked and propositioned by an unknown male driving a white van as she walked through downtown Charleston this week.

According to a report from the Charleston Police Department, a woman said she was walking to a CARTA bus stop from America Street early Thursday morning when a white van began to follow her slowly.

The woman told police she attempted to wave the van on, but the driver, who she described as a middle-aged black man, would not drive away and continued to follow her, the report stated.

Once the woman reached the corner of Stuart and America Streets, she told police the van pulled alongside her and the driver propositioned her to get into the van through his passenger side window.

She declined and stepped away as another motorist stopped and asked if she was okay, according to the report. When the subject in the van saw the other motorist stop, the woman told police the driver fled the area at a high rate of speed headed east on East Bay Street.

The victim described the van as being a construction-style panel van with no rear windows and black door pull handles. She said there was a small sticker or magnet decal on the passenger side door panel which read “Meals on Wheels.”

The woman told police she also spoke with her 15 and 13-year old sisters who stated they also encountered the same subject in the van earlier that morning around 7:15 a.m. while walking to the school bus stop.

Officers say they heavily patrolled the area but were unable to locate a van matching the description – they recommended reviewing area surveillance cameras to see if they captured images of the van in question.