Report: Woman vandalized Mount Pleasant business, stole a security camera

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been warned about trespassing after allegedly writing vulgar language on a wall and stealing a security camera from a business on Coleman Blvd.

According to an incident report, officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to Coleman Executive Center on Wednesday in response to vandalism.

A woman told officers the suspect wrote vulgar language on the wall with a pen and believed the female suspect may have stolen a security camera by pulling it off the wall.

She stated another employee had previously dealt with the suspect in the past through family court in 2016 and 2017 but said the woman was not his client.

Officers reviewed the vandalized wall which read, “[Expletive] James Taylor and his [expletive].”

The suspect was described as a white female with shoulder-length brown, curly hair. She was said to be wearing a baseball cap and carrying a backpack at the time of the incident.

Once officers left the scene, they located a woman who matched the suspect description sitting at a bus stop at W. Coleman Blvd. and McGrath Darby Blvd.

The woman identified herself but denied having been to the business once she was questioned about the vandalism. She was placed on trespass notice.