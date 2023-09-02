CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The St. Andrews and Charleston Fire Departments responded to a fire on Daytona Drive Friday night in Charleston.

According to the St. Andrews Fire Department, crews were dispatched to Daytona Drive at 7:44 p.m. for a reported structure fire.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire conditions and extinguished the flames within 20 minutes.

One resident and two dogs were inside the home and escaped with no injuries.

The American Red Cross says volunteers are assisting the family by providing “financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter.”

St. Andrews Chief Fire Marshal believes the cause of the fire is electrical in nature.