CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center received reports of a house fire on Towne Street around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Emergency responders arrived five minutes after dispatch and reported light smoke coming from the house. They also observed the resident trying to extinguish the fire with a garden hose.

The Fire Marshall Division determined the fire started in the garage but the cause remains under investigation.

Investigators said noises in the garage awakened the resident, who opened the door to the garage, encountered heavy smoke and then exited the home. The resident then returned with a garden hose to control the fire.

The resident retained smoke inhalation injuries from attempting to put out the fire. Charleston EMS provided care and transported them to a local hospital.

Smoke alarms were present and operational but did not activate until the door to the garage was opened.

The resident’s dog escaped without injury and no other injuries were reported during the incident.