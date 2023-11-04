JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Just because Halloween is over does not mean fall festivities have come to an end. Residents are invited to the 2023 Harvest Festival at Johns Island County Park on Saturday.

The festival will showcase live bands from the Lowcountry – Southern Flavor Band, Yeehaw Junction and New Ghost Town.

The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m at 2662 Mullet Hall Rd, Johns Island, SC 29455.

The Harvest Festival will include a variety of food vendors selling barbeque, American, Mexican, Greek and Hawaiian cuisines.

Children will have an array of activities including hayrides, horse jumps, fall arts and crafts and pumpkin painting.

Charleston County Parks has also partnered with Kulture City to offer sensory-inclusive accommodations such as a quiet area and sensory bags to help any guests with sensory needs.

Admissions to the Harvest Festival is $10 a person and kids 12 and under are free.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for seating.