Residents are pushed to “Fight the Bite” ahead of the incoming mosquito season

With the upcoming mosquito epidemic, the American Mosquito Control Association recognizes the week of June 21 as National Mosquito Control Awareness Week (June 20-26).

Not only are they bothersome, mosquitoes can also transmit diseases such as the Zika Virus, West Nile Virus, and heartworm.

Unlike COVID-19, they are no vaccinations for mosquito-borne diseases in the United States, according to AMCA advisor David Brown. “We must be prepared to prevent mosquitoes from developing and protect ourselves when they are around through sustained safe and effective mosquito control measures and through the use of protective personal repellents.”

Charleston County Mosquito Control advises people to follow the three D’s to “Fight the Bite”:

DRAIN

Keep your yard clean and mowed

Fix leaking faucets

Keep gutters clean

Empty containers that hold water such as plant saucers, tarps and toys

Maintain swimming pools

Change birdbaths twice a week

DRESS

Stay indoors at dusk, dawn and early evening

Wear light-colored, loose fitting clothing including long sleeve shirts and long pants while outside

Avoid perfumes

DEFEND

Apply insect repellent with DEET to exposed skin

Install screens on open windows

Educational flyers will be handed to North Charleston and Mount Pleasant residents on Friday, June 25 to educate the public more on mosquito control.

To request mosquito control spray, or to be added to the spray notification list, residents can do so by submitting a work order to Charleston County Public Works.