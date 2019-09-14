Residents respond to North Charleston renovations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The city of North Charleston will be seeing some improvements in the future.

City Council unanimously approved $22 million in bonds for the Noisette Off-base Tif. The money will be used for road improvements, better street-scaping, updating public parks, and renovating the old Chicora Elementary School.

Construction has already began as phase 2 of the “O’hear Street-scape Project” shuts down the entire cross-section of Montague Avenue and Empire Street.

This project seeks to install new drainage and water lines while improving the road and sidewalks. Tonight, residents and visitors shared their opinions on the renovations happening in the city; specifically at Park Circle.

Michael Sargent was meeting a co-worker for drinks. “It was really inconvenient to try and find parking,” he says. “I had to drive all the way around the block.”

Another visitor wasn’t as concerned with the road closure. Michael Basha works nearby and visits Park Circle often. “Honestly I don’t think it’s that big of a deal,” says Basha.

“This isn’t even a main thoroughfare. It’s really not. Everyone comes in from Montague & parks on the side streets when you can,” he says.

Dan Anderson thinks the renovations will be good for the city. “Well, I think it’s needed for growth, right?” says Anderson.

“There’s a great sense of community up here in the Park Circle area and I love being a resident up here. But I do understand we need some new things coming in.” Dan Anderson

The construction should only keep the area closed for 8 weeks. Mayor Summey says the final product will be worth the wait.

“It’s going to be a little inconvenient for about 2 months but I can tell you what’s going to happen is it’s really going to add to this section of the community,” says Summey.