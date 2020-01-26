Residents voice their concerns about the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor West Project

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – The I-526 Lowcountry Corridor West Project is a plan in the works to help alleviate traffic congestion and improve safety from Paul Cantrell boulevard to Virginia Avenue.

SCDOT is proposing new roads and bridges along 526 west

They also plan on adding two lanes in each direction on the interstate, creating 8 lanes in total.

The project manager, Joy Riley says the proposed project to widen the 526 west corridor could impact several North Charleston neighborhoods near 5-26 including Liberty Park, Highland Terrace, Russelldale, and Ferndale

This weekend the SCDOT opened their new 526 community office to hear concerns of those living in those areas close to 526 and answer any questions.

Neighbors like Demetri Jones says hes concerned this project may force people to move…and that may be a financial burden for some.

“I feel like financially it’s going to take a load on some of these families who have fixed income. Some of these people are older so I think that’s really going to effect their wallet,” says Demetri Jones, a Russeldale resident

Currently, project managers accepting feedback and say there are multiple alternatives for the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor West Project.

“What we will do moving forward is pick a preferred alternative and we will pick that based on public comment and then we will bring that back out in this fall of 2020 to get more public input,” says Joy Riley, the project manager.