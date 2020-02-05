Charleston County Council passes first reading of Resilience Element

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County has a ten year plan to better provide for residents and prepare for sudden disasters.

Currently, the county’s Comprehensive Ten Year Plan has 10 elements to it. According to council members, that could soon change.

Managers of the plan say that a new element, known as the Resilience Element, could soon be added.

The Resilience Element would be comprised of three areas: Zoning and Planning, Building Inspections, and Public Works.

The Resilience Element would work to better prepare residents for natural disasters, such as flooding. Improvements would include pinpointing areas that are at the highest risk, evaluating intensity regulations, and prioritizing projects.

Proponents of the addition believe that the new element is exactly what leaders need to make the best decisions for the Lowcountry:

“We feel we have come up with something that provides a framework for county council members to address these issues but allows the ability for the decisions makers to best implement that,” says Pete Paulatos, a manager with the Resilience Element.

Many residents, like Park Paige in West Ashley, also look positively at the proposed addition. As a homeowner, he says he hopes it provides safety to those in the county and to their homes:

“Real estate is expensive for homeowners. That’s the biggest asset they have and to have thousands or tens of thousands of dollars of damage that’s done is very scary. Especially because flooding insurance is a separate insurance and it’s been changing a lot.”

If approved by the county, this new addition to the plan would be the first of its kind in Charleston.

Councilmembers will revisit the proposal in two weeks.