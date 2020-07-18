Restaurants ‘getting by’ as the pandemic continues

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A recent meeting of the South Carolina Legislature issued a stark notice of how restaurants are fairing with the director of the South Carolina Restaurant Association saying that business for restaurants overall is down 60 percent.

Gale Restaurant, located along Meeting Street in downtown Charleston, is in a unique situation as they opened up just before the shut-down. Chef and owner Brett Chizinski said he would describe keeping his business doors open as staying ‘a float’.

We have customers that we know—a little bit in terms of we have regulars and stuff and they know the drill for all the safety precautions. but the loan—the PPP Loan and staying afloat. Staying afloat is exact correct term. Cause that’s all we care about—staying afloat so we can get to our new normal. Brett Chizinski, Chef and Owner at Gale Restaurant

Their new normal includes keeping their dining room closed. While this does hurt business in a sense, Chizinski says that it’s to keep both his new community of Charleston and his employees safe. He added that with the uncertainty of individuals willing to wear mask and a sense of responsibility as owner—to him it’s the best option.

I could never—I would never sacrifice my employees safety and I need to make sure that especially with a restaurant with so many personal interactions, it has to be 100% safe. Because even at 99% when you have 500 people in and out you will be compromising your employees and that can never happen and with the numbers and statistics right now. Brett Chizinski, Chef and Owner at Gale Restaurant

He added that he also understands that trusting a new business in a time of such uncertainty could be a reason they are struggling but is also why they are only fulfilling take-out orders.

When we asked Chizinski when he thinks he could reopen his dining room, he said there’s no date on his mind until the virus is contained. However, they will be having a 10-person chef’s tasting event with Tastemakers Charleston where Chizinski says they will be sure to implement all of the proper CDC guidelines for the event as of now.

To support Gale Restaurant, click here.