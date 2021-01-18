Restoring the Dream: Charleston leaders working to carry out Dr. King’s legacy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- If Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was alive today; would he be proud? That question is resonating with many as they see our nation still plagued with racism and injustice.

Leaders in the City of Charleston understand how important it is to continue the work that Dr. King lost his life fighting for. Some say his message needs to be heard now more than ever.

The Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation Commission has had their hands full since last June. The group was formed by the City of Charleston to end racism and hold the city accountable.

The commission is made up of 7 subcommittees:

Internal Review

Youth and Education

Economic Empowerment

Housing and Mobility

Criminal Justice Reform

History and Culture

Health Disparities and Environmental Justice

On Monday, the Criminal Justice Reform subcommittee met to go over their research on disproportionate arrests of people of color.

“What’s going on in the courts? There’s evidence of racial disparity,” says one of the members as they go over criminal court cases.

The group has been pouring over records, ordinances and policies to find areas that need improvement. Their goals also include eliminating racial bias within the justice system and ensuring proper housing and mental health services for formerly incarcerated individuals.

Their work is just part of what the commission has been doing over the last difficult year. They plan to submit a complete plan with recommendations to Charleston City Council by the end of this month.

To read more about their goals and values, click here.