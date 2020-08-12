Retention and recruitment rates down as police face their ‘toughest time’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – National recruitment and retention rates are down for law enforcement, and the issue has even made its way even to the Lowcountry. According to Chief Luther Reynolds of the Charleston Police Department (CPD), right now is the hardest time to be a member of law enforcement.

“We’ve been out there everyone of these protests, and now this surge in violent crimes. We’ve had 6 homicides I believe it was since June 16th—if I’m not mistaken.” said, Chief Luther Reynolds.

So far, there have been 9 homicides in the year of 2020. In 2019, the total amount of homicides was only at 5. Though it can be difficult, Officer Terry Cherry, a recruiter for CPD, said that it happens to be part of the job.

Police has two—well, I’d say multiple sides. You know we handle violence and that’s just a daily part of what being a police officer is but we also try to do things that try to impact the community in a positive way and we do socially impactful work. Officer Terry Cherry, CPD Recruiter

As far as the crime, Officer Cherry said she is very sad that the city has had violent crime and that both they and colleagues love the people in Charleston and care those they serve. Officer Cherry hopes that they can all work together and reduce that violent crime rate in a way that’s communal and in a partnership.

While there is no doubt that now is a tough time to be in law enforcement—Officer Cherry said it’s also the best time for those that may be looking to make a change for the better.

What’s happening now is police innovation you and we’re starting a new era and a new world. So instead of being afraid of that change—I would hope people would embrace the change because now is like the most exciting time every to be a police officer because now is a time for you to be creative, it’s a time for you to be creative and it’s a time for you to come up solutions. It’s a time where you can be a different type of police officer that no one’s ever thought about—it’s a time where we can do alternatives and maybe not to just arrest but solve social ills with other decision-making models. Officer Terry Cherry, CPD Recruiter

CPD did release their 5-year Strategic Leadership Plan that is in partnership with the College of Charleston—that’s called Bridging the Gap in 21st Century Policing.

