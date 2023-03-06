NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Mississippi Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright will visit Charleston County School District (CCSD) schools this week as part of an effort to improve curriculum.

Dr. Wright’s visit will help CCSD move towards their “Vision 2027” goal of all students reading on grade level by grade five. She will evaluate the district’s reading, math, and college/career readiness programs, working with district leadership to ensure the programs are on track for success.

Over two days this week, Dr. Wright will tour schools to “observe core and student intervention practice in action,” as well as “engage with teachers, teacher coaches, principals, and central level leaders” about literacy work.

Dr. Wright has an impressive track record in literacy improvement. She is one of the “longest-serving state education chiefs of the 21st century,” according to CCSD. During her time as Mississippi’s superintendent of education, the state went from being ranked last in the country to 35th.

“Dr. Wright is an outstanding educator and educational leader whose expertise and

transformative practices have changed the trajectory for the entire education system

of Mississippi, and most importantly, the lives of the students for which it serves,”

said Deputy Superintendent of Schools Anita Huggins. She went on to say that CCSD is looking forward to the partnership with Dr. Wright.