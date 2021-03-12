Retired tugboat, concrete pipes sunk as part of McClellanville Reef expansion project

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) and Coastal Conservation Association South Carolina (CCA SC) on Tuesday sunk a retired tugboat and a series of concrete pipes off the coast of McClellanville to serve as a habitat for marine life.

(Photo: Kaitlyn Hackathorn/SCDNR)



The items are being added to the existing artificial reef, which is composed of items such as remnants of the Cooper River Bridge and a larger tugboat. It sits 10 miles off the coast in 50 feet of water.

Since coral reefs cannot grow in South Carolina’s water temperatures, artificial reefs improve the “habitat and spawning grounds for a diverse array of fish and marine life.”

By growing the reef, SCDNR hopes to increase the biological diversity of the area “and in turn [attract] recreational divers and anglers.”