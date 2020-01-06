Retrial denied for man accused of crimes against elderly neighbor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday, a judge denied a retrial for Aaron Capers, who is currently serving an 80-year sentence on charges of criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

In 2017, Capers forced his way into the home of his father’s 81-year-old neighbor at knifepoint. He then sexually assaulted and robbed her.

On May 14, 2018, Capers was charged with solicitation to commit a felony (murder) after another inmate came forward with evidence that Capers was trying to hire someone to murder the victim of his original crime.

Capers received the 80-year prison sentence following a March 21, 2019 jury trial.

Capers’ mother, attorney Sharon Capers, is representing her son in the trial after several changes of council.

She argued that the solicitation charges precluded a fair sentencing in the March 2019 trial. She also said that “mitigating evidence” had become available since the end of the trial.

The solicitation charges were eventually dropped, but Capers is trying to reduce his sentence even further.

After the judge denied the request for a retrial on Monday, Sharon Capers asked the judge to consider a reduced sentence, arguing that Capers’ young age and lack of priors should be taken into consideration.

According to video feed of Monday’s trial, several of Capers’ relatives testified on his behalf, arguing that his actions were a poor decision not reflective of his overall character.

In previous documents, prosecutors have pointed to notes written by Capers attempting to hire someone to murder the elderly woman as “proof of consciousness of his guilt.”

The judge has not revealed whether he will consider a reduction in the sentence.

